Jane Street Group LLC Buys 21,829 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 537.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $174.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

