James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.61. James River Group shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 592 shares.

Specifically, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $785.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.