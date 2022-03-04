James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

JRVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. James River Group has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $774.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in James River Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

