James D. Iv Robinson Sells 330,334 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.82. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OLO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 209.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 523,555 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

