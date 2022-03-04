James D. Iv Robinson Sells 330,334 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.82. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OLO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 209.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 523,555 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
