Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.18 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 66,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $890,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,550,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)
Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.
