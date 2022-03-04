Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 23rd

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

JXN traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $38.72. 9,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,122. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after acquiring an additional 481,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.