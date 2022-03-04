J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $201.24 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $148.35 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

