ITV plc (LON:ITV) Declares GBX 3.30 Dividend

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ITV stock opened at GBX 75.34 ($1.01) on Friday. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.99. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.
In other ITV news, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($132,903.66). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($639,590.96).
About ITV (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
