Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $120.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 44.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

