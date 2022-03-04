ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ITTOY stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

