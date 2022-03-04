iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Trimmed by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period.

IJS traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,925. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

