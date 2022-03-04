iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of IJJ traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

