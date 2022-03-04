iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.60. 74,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

