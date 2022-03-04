iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 393,049 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,431,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.01. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,329. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.