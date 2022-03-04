iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD remained flat at $$25.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,447. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter.

