iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD remained flat at $$25.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,447. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.