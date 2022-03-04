iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 675,027.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,411,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,743.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100,941 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 155,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $124.37.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.