iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.