iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $26.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.
