iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 73,657 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 375,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 156,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter.

