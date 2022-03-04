iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after buying an additional 676,115 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 712,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,090. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72.

