iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 170.4% in February

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the January 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $98.69. 21,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter.

