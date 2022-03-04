iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after acquiring an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 303,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,513,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 592,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

