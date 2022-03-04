iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.37

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.37 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

