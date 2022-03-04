Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Daniel Borges Sells 2,470 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Borges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28.

NYSE:IRM opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

