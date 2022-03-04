iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.37. 442,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,763,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 33.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 666,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

