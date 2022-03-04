Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IOVA. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,788. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

