Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.77.

INVH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,299,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,206. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

