Investors Buy High Volume of Teekay Tankers Call Options (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 326% compared to the average daily volume of 577 call options.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $3,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 51.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.