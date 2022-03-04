Investors Buy High Volume of Teekay Tankers Call Options (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 326% compared to the average daily volume of 577 call options.
Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.09.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
