Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barrick Gold (ABX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE: ABX) recently:

3/1/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research to C$33.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

2/15/2022 – Barrick Gold was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABX traded up C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,972. The company has a market cap of C$55.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

