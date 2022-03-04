Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barrick Gold (ABX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE: ABX) recently:
- 3/1/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research to C$33.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Barrick Gold was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ABX traded up C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,972. The company has a market cap of C$55.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.
