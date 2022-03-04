Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $361.66

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.66 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 398.10 ($5.34). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 383.90 ($5.15), with a volume of 1,993,091 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 421.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.66.

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

