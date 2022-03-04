Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $361.66

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.66 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 398.10 ($5.34). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 383.90 ($5.15), with a volume of 1,993,091 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 421.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.66.
Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)
