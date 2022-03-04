Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Reduced by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.02 during trading on Friday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

