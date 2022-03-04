Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:VTN opened at $12.30 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
