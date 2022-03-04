Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

NYSE:VTN opened at $12.30 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating ) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.