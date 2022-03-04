Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

PSCH stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

