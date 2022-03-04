Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
VVR opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $4.53.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
