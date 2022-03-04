Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VVR opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 238,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Dividend History for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

