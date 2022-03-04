Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

VVR opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 238,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.