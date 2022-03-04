Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,215,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.80 and a 200 day moving average of $375.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

