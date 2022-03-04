Invesco Ltd. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 386.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.10 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

