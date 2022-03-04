Invesco Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,665,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $160.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

