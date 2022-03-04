Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 289,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,364,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 225,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,111,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.49 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.