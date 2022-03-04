Invesco Ltd. Buys 45,471 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,710,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,722,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,283 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vimeo by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after buying an additional 2,458,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,555,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

