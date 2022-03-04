Invesco Ltd. Buys 118,800 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 360.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 113,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mimecast by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Mimecast by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

MIME opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

