Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.85

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1155650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,306,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,797,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,069,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 537,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 409,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 252,005 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

