Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $25.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

