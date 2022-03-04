Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $25.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
