Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$17.68 on Thursday. 23,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill bought 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

