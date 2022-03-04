Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRE opened at $43.66 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.