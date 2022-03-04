Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $616.62.

INTU stock opened at $472.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.55 and its 200 day moving average is $578.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuit by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

