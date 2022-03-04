Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INTZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 127,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.33. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

