Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells $658,527.20 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clearway Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

