Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Suresh K. Durgam Sells 3,860 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $55.09. 891,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,816. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 119,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

