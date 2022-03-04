International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $155.00

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.09), with a volume of 1843082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.15).

The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

