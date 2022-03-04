International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 220 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.01) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 129.30 ($1.73) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98). The company has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

