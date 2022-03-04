Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 77,847 shares.The stock last traded at $32.14 and had previously closed at $32.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFS. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

