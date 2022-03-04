Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 77,847 shares.The stock last traded at $32.14 and had previously closed at $32.52.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFS. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.